Seat Open At Road To Le Mans Event

DKR Engineering has entered 2 competitive LMP3-Norma cars but the teams second car still has to finalize its Second seat.

Despite being very fresh to the (LMP3) market, it has already proven to be very competitive, reliable and easy to drive.

With such a last-minute opportunity, DKR can offer a very competitive budget combined with the support of highly experienced and professional Driver Coach Nico Verdonck.

For further inquiries, please contact asap DKR Engineering, Kendy Janclaes +32495 806925 / dkrken@gmail.com