The 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours grid has assembled, with all 180 drivers, including the 40+ rookies set to take part in the race.

Amazingly, the rookie class for the 85th running (above) includes Rubens Barrichello, Jean Eric Vergne, Tony Kanaan and 19-year-old Rik Breukers, who has already started 17 24 hour races.