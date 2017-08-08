Barwell Motorsport Seeks Drivers For International Races

Top British GT team, Barwell Motorsport, will be competing in some major international races during October and December this year, and is seeking suitable drivers for its fabulous Lamborghini Huracan GT3s.

Barwell is enjoying a fantastic 2017 season, claiming multiple race wins and podiums in all of the series it has contested so far, including the Blancpain GT Endurance Cup, British GT Championship, and GT Sports Club Championship.

The team currently has seats available for the following prestigious events:

Sept 30-October 1 GT Sports Club, Barcelona (supporting Blancpain Endurance)

October 28-29 International GT Open, Barcelona

December 1-2 International GT Open 1000kms, Valencia

December 13-16 Gulf 12 Hours, Yas Marina GP Circuit Abu Dhabi

We would like to speak to drivers interested in joining one of Europe’s top GT teams for any of the

above events.

Also we will be running a series of test days during October for any drivers interested in sampling

one of our Lamborghini Huracan GT3s, with a view to racing with us either over the winter or in

2018.

Drivers interested in testing and/or racing with Barwell Motorsport should contact Chris Needell or

Mark Lemmer on chris@barwellmotorsport.co.uk / +44 (0) 1372 457788.