VIDEO: Acura’s ARX-05 Breaks Cover

The Acura ARX-05 DPi, which is set to be run by Team Penske in the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, has been teased in a video released by the Japanese marque.

This video has been released ahead of the car’s full reveal at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, part of the prestigious Monterey Automotive Week on August 18th.

In the video, the car – based on the ORECA 07 – is shown testing at the Paul Ricard circuit in France, a stone’s throw away from ORECA’s headquarters.

The car’s competitive debut is set for next January at the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, the opening round of the 2018 IMSA season.

Below are a selection of shots taken from the shot film:

Side-on

Above

Above 2