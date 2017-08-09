2018 Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge Calendar Confirmed

The IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge undertakes the complete adoption of GT4 technical regulations for the headlining Grand Sport (GS) class and the introduction of the new TCR (Touring Car) class alongside the continuation of the ultra-competitive Street Tuner (ST) class in 2018.

All three classes will compete in a 10-race Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge schedule next season with the Series typically providing the featured race on the day before each event weekend’s WeatherTech Championship event.

“The Continental Tire Challenge took an encouraging step forward in 2017 with the introduction of GT4 technical regulations for the GS class,” said IMSA President Scott Atherton. “In 2018, we will move to full GT4 specs for GS and will see the introduction of several impressive new race cars from fantastic manufacturers.

“At the same time, we will bring TCR competition to the Continental Tire Challenge and another outstanding mix of race cars and manufacturers that we expect will resonate with our race fans. And the ST class continues to provide outstanding competition via its established platform and battle-tested competitors.”

2018 IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge Schedule



January 26 – Daytona International Speedway 4 Hours

March 16 – Sebring International Raceway 2 Hours

May 5 – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 2 Hours

June 30 – Watkins Glen International 4 Hours

July 7 – Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 2 Hours

July 21 – Lime Rock Park 2 Hours

August 4 – Road America 2 Hours

August 18 – VIRginia International Raceway 2 Hours

September 8 – Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca 2 Hours

October 12 – Road Atlanta 2 Hours