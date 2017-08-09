Ginetta Junior Winter Series Dates Set

Ginetta has announced that the 10th running of its Junior Winter Series will take place at Brands Hatch on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 November 2017.

Renowned as a proving ground for stars of the forthcoming season, the Ginetta Junior Winter series is the perfect place to try out what we believe to be the UK’s biggest and best Junior racing series. Entry costs just £725+VAT for the whole event, offering excellent ‘bang for your buck’ when compared with similar series, based on the amount track time.

The two-day event will feature one twenty minute qualifying session, as well as one fifteen and one twenty minute race per day. As a result, the event will essentially run as two back-to-back Ginetta Junior Championship meetings. Friday testing will be available to book directly through the circuit.

As always, the Winter Series Champion will be the driver who amasses the most points over the four races, and their prize includes a half price entry into the 2018 Ginetta Junior Championship or Ginetta GT5 Challenge, as well as a complementary ticket to the Ginetta Awards Dinner the following weekend, to pick up their Champions trophy.

Not only that, but there are prizes on offer for second and third overall, as well as the Rookie Cup champion, and the hotly contested “Hard Charger” award, which goes the way of the driver who makes up the most positions over the four races.

Ashley Gallagher, Ginetta Championships Manager said; “We are delighted to be returning to Brands Hatch for our Winter Series. As fans know, the Ginetta Juniors provide exceptional racing at every track, but our Winter Series is designed with two key priorities; to provide an opportunity for current drivers to have a second shot at a Junior title and to offer those drivers considering a full season in 2018 to get a good feel for what the championship is about over the course of one weekend.”

The Ginetta Junior Winter Series has already cemented itself as a proving ground for racing drivers of the future, with Champions Seb Morris (2010) and Harry Woodhead (2012) going on to win the headline title the following year, whilst 2016 champion Seb Priaulx currently leads the 2017 Drivers Championship with four rounds to go.

Photo courtesy of Jakob Ebrey Photography