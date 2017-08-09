JRM To Join British GT Grid For Donington

JRM Racing has announced that it will race in the final round of the 2017 British GT season at Donington Park with a Nissan GT-R, entered in the GT3 class.

Driving the team’s GT-R GT3 for the finale will be the young duo of Charlie Fagg and 19-year-old JRM young driver Ben Green.

This will mark a return to the series for 17-year-old Fagg, who won the GT4 class race at Spa-Francorchamps earlier this year with Ebor GT in its Maserati, while Green is set to make his British GT debut after racing in the Ginetta GT4 SuperCup.

“This is a big step up but a natural progression for me and I’m really looking forward to testing the limits of the Nissan GTR Nismo GT3 around a track I know very well, having picked up my first win here at the beginning of this season,” Green said. “It will be my debut in British GT and with a good driver pairing in Charlie, as well as the support of JRM, we’re ready for the challenge.”

“I’m really excited to get started with JRM,” Fagg added. “They have a fantastic history in motorsport and to be a part of their path into GT racing is a massive opportunity for me and one I am very much looking forward to start. I’m delighted to be able to race the GTR-GT3, a car that has such good history. It’s very powerful and I am looking forward to driving a car with a good amount of aerodynamic capability, something that I am yet to experience.”

The 2017 British GT round at Donington Park is set to be held on September 23-24.