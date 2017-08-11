Fuji GT 500 Mile Race Slated For 2018

This Wednesday, the Japan Automobile Federation (JAF) published its 2018 Japanese motorsport activities calendar, and in doing so, confirmed the future of endurance racing in the Autobacs Super GT Series.

Per the provisional JAF calendar, the August 5, 2018 round at Fuji Speedway will become the Fuji GT 500 Mile Race, a new 800-kilometer event that succeeds the previous Fuji GT 300km Race in its existing date on the calendar in the first week of August.

It will also take the place of the International Suzuka 1000km as Super GT’s endurance event (700 kilometers or longer) starting in 2018. The Suzuka 1000km will be rebooted as the Suzuka 10 Hours next year, switching hands to the SRO Intercontinental GT Challenge.

The original Fuji 500 Miles was held annually from 1977 to 1992, first as part of the Fuji Long Distance Series, then as part of the All-Japan Sports Prototype Championship, the immediate predecessor of what is now Super GT.

Going forward, Fuji Speedway will now host the two biggest rounds of the Super GT calendar in terms of distance, and in terms of prestige. The Fuji GT 500km Race, held annually during the Golden Week holiday on May 4, is the second-longest race on the calendar and the highest-attended round of the season.

Featured image courtesy of Super GT