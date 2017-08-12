England Grabs Pole for United

Christian England took pole position for the LMP3 Cup on Saturday by just 0.005s over second place Devon Modell, with just 0.580s separating the top four in an incredibly close qualifying session.

“It’s always tight, it’s always close,” said England. “I didn’t know where I was until after the chequered flag so we just concentrated on setting the best time. I wasn’t here for testing this week, so it was my first time in the car this morning. I think we can make another step up for the race.”

In the scintillating scrap, England, paired with American driver Andrew Evans, set the fastest time with his final effort of the session. Modell finished just behind in the number 96 Speedworks run machine he shares with Jack Butel, splitting the United Autosports Ligiers.

“The car wasn’t very good this morning,” said Modell. “We made some changes and put it back to where it was on Thursday and it was awesome. If I’m in front of Alastair [McCaig] then I’m happy,”

Tony Wells missed out on pole for United Autosports by two tenths and will start third in the char he shares with season long driving partner Matt Bell.

“Being pipped at the end is never great,” said Wells, who missed out by 0.208s. “Well done to Christian for a good lap. It’s a hard track in these cars. Never as many laps as you’d like with no ABS and no TC, so it’s a new experience to try and learn.”

Championship leader Alasdair McCaig took fourth place in the car he shares with Colin Noble, missing out on top spot by over half a second. Mike Newbould lines up in fifth place in his blue and white Douglas Motorsport entry.