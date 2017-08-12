Baptista On GTS Pole For Race One At Utah

In a close 20-minute qualifying session where less than a tenth of a second separated the top three grid positions, Rodrigo Baptista put the #3 Flying Lizard Motorsports Porsche Cayman GT Clubsport MR on pole. Second of the grid for Round Thirteen of Sprint GTS Championship will be the #12 Ian Lacy Racing Ginetta G55 GT4 driven by Drew Staveley.

The Brazilian driver lapped in 1:58.492, .018 faster than Staveley in the Ginetta.

Taking third spot on the GTS grid will be Martin Barkey in the Mantella Motorsport KTMXbow GT4 who lapped the 4.9 km Utah Motorsport Campus circuit in 1:58.572.

For Baptista, who currently lies fifth in the GTS Drivers Championship Standings, the pole position was his first of the season, his best starting position so far in in 2017 being second in Round Ten at Road America.

Lawson Aschenbach, driver of the #10 Blackdog Speed Shop Chevrolet Camaro GT4 and leader in the GTS Drivers Championship on 268 points, could only manage tenth on the grid for 50-minute race with a 2:00.213

Taking class pole in the GTS Am category was Keith Jensen with a 1:59.302 in the #47 NOLAsport Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport. Second on the grid for Race One in the AM category will be George Kurtz in the GMG Racing McLaren 570-S GT4 who lapped in 1:59.787.

Kurtz currently leads the GTS Am driver’s standings on 224 points, 10 ahead of Tony Gaples, driver of the Blackdog Speed Shop Chevrolet Camaro GT4 who qualified at the back of the grid with a 2:02.511.

Qualifying third in the Am category was Jason Bell, currently fourth in GTS Am drivers standings, in the #2 Racers Edge Motorsports SIN R1 GT4 with a 1:58.820.

The lights go out for Race 1 of the weekend for the GTS class at 15:20 local time.

Featured image courtesy of PWC