Ecurie Ecosse/ Nielsen Pair Take Race 1 Win

Henderson Insurance Brokers LMP3 Cup Championship leaders Alasdair McCaig and Colin Noble increased their advantage after victory in the first of the weekend’s races at Snetterton, as rivals Tony Wells and Matt Bell retired on the first lap.

“Yeah the start was good, I got up to second and jumped Devon [Modell],” said McCaig. “It was unfortunate for Tony not to finish but I was quite happy with my stint and I managed to hang onto Devon and Christian [England] ahead.”

“We had to think about the championship and bring it home,” said Noble. “We have to keep bringing in as many points as possible but as we saw with Tony and Matt, that could easily happen to us so we have to treat each race individually.”

Behind the Ecurie Ecosse / Nielsen Racing pair was Series debutant Devon Modell and Jack Butel in the Speedworks Motorsport machine. “It was good trying to get to grips with the track and the car, coming back after the summer,” said Butel. “Devon and I both performed extremely well in qualifying, and today Devon has helped me phenomenally with the car and I can’t thank him enough. It’s another trophy to add to my collection: from Spa and here.”

“I can’t complain too much can I?” said Modell. “I had a poor start, but worked my way up to second. I couldn’t catch Christian but we traded fastest laps early on. We lost a place in the pitstop due to our time penalty but Jack did a good job to get P2.”

In third was the United Autosports pairing of Christian England and Andrew Evans. “It was a good race,” said England. “We got a good start from pole. We made a few changes from this morning but I think we could improve it again. I always like to think we could improve the car, and hopefully tomorrow we can make move forward to the top step of the podium.”

“The second half of the race started off tough,” said Evans. “Unfortunately on lap three I got the car sideways off turn one, after hitting the inside kerb and upsetting the back of the car. Overall I think we’ve got a really good chance tomorrow if I get my head down and make sure there’s no mistakes.”

Race one results:

1 – Alasdair McCaig / Colin Noble – 79 Ecure Ecosse Nielsen Racing

2 – Devon Modell / Jack Butel – 96 Speedworks Motorsport

3 – Christian England / Andrew Evans – 2 United Autosports