Kox Takes SprintX Pole For RealTime Racing At Utah

Peter Kox, driving the #93 RealTime Racing Acura NSX GT3 took pole position for Round Seven of the 2017 Pirelli World Championship SprintX GT class at Utah Motorsport Campus, Kox’s first pole position of the season. Kox lapped the 4.9 km Utah Motorsport Campus in 1:47.993.

Lining up alongside the RealTime Acura NSX GT3 will be the #31 TR3 Racing Ferrari F488 GT3 in which Daniel Mancinelli put in 1:48.032, .39 seconds slower than Kox.

Third on the grid will be the Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 driven by Patrick Long and Jörg Bergmeister, Patrick Long putting in a 1:48.077.

Championship leaders Jordan Taylor and Michael Cooper will be starting from seventh on the grid with the #8 Cadillac Racing Cadillac ATS-V.R after Michael Cooper set a 1:48.497 on his third lap of six.

Starting at the front of the SprintX GT Pro/Am category will be the #75 Always Evolving/AIM Autosport Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 piloted by Frank Montecalvo and Ricardo Sanchez after Montecalvo put in a 1:48.935 on his final lap. Second on the grid in the Pro/am category will be the #16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R driven by Michael Scheion and Jan Heylen after Schein lapped in 1:49.185.

Pro/Am Drivers Standings leader James Sofronas, sharing the driving duties in the #14 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R with Mathieu Jaminet, could only manage third on the grid with a 1:50.246 set on his penultimate lap.

Am/Am pole was taken by the #13 R. Ferri Motorsports Ferrari F458 GT3, Kris Wilson lapping in 1:50.791 in the car he shares with Drew Regitz.

Quickest in the GT Cup category was the #55 Dream Racing Motorsport Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo in which Yuki Harata set a 1:54.914.

The lights go out for Round Seven of the 2017 Pirelli World Challenge SprintX championship at 13:40 local time.

