(Updated) TR3 Ferrari Victorious In Second Race At Utah

UPDATE

After the race, the stewards handed 32-second time penalties to the #16 Wright Motorsports Porsche (which crossed the line fourth) and #90 Automatics Motorsports Porsche. As a result, the #9 K-PAX Racing McLaren of Alvaro Parente and Ben Barnicoat – following Parente’s late charge to fifth – were classified fourth, with the #3 Cadillac finishing fifth.

The #16 Porsche was demoted to 17th, and the #90 24th. The amended results are available below.

Daniel Mancinelli and Niccolò Schirò, driving the #31 TR3 Racing Ferrari F488 GT3, took the second Pirelli World Challenge SprintX win of 2017 for the team at Utah Motorsports Campus in a race that was interrupted with two full-course caution periods.

Second overall, and only .969 seconds back after pushing hard in the final laps, was the #43 RealTime Racing Acura NSX GT3 driven by Ryan Eversley and Tom Dyer, Eversley taking the car to the chequered flag.

Taking the final podium spot was the #8 Cadillac Racing Cadillac ATS-V.R piloted by Michael Cooper and Jordan Taylor.

First at the chequered flag in the GT Pro/Am category was the #16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R driven by Jan Heylen and Michael Schein. However a driver change that was seven seconds shorter than the mandated 90 seconds meant that a post-race penalty dropped the #16 car to sixth in class. The winner in the Pro/Am class, as a result, was the #14 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R piloted by Mathieu Jaminet and James Sofronas.

Second place in the Pro/Am class went to the #75 Always Evolving / AIM Autosport Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 driven by Ricardo Sanchez and Frank Montecalvo with third going to the #54 Black Swan Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 piloted by Tim Pappas and Jan Bleekemolen.

The GT Am/Am class was won by the #30 MOMO / NGT Motorsports Ferrari F458 GT3 with Henrique Cisneros and Jonathan Ziegelman sharing the driving duties. The #013 R. Ferri Motorsports Ferrari F458 GT3 driven by Drew Regitz and Kris Wilson was second in class.

Two safety car periods neutralised the 60-minute race. The first occurred when Will Stevens, making his Pirelli World Challenge debut in the #78 Absolute Racing Bentley Continental GT3 he shared with Andrew Kim, stopped on the circuit. The second occurred after an incident involving the #77 Calvert Dynamics Porsche 911 GT3 R, the #63 DXDT Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 and the #88 Absolute Racing Bentley.

After being disappointed with their second place finish in Round Seven on Saturday August 12, the TR3 Racing duo of Daniel Mancinelli and Niccolò Schirò were determined to hold on for the win in Sunday’s safety car-interrupted 60- minute race.

“It was really hard to manage because I had a lot of pick-up,” said Mancinelli, who won previously at Virginia International Raceway partnered with Andrea Montermini. “With the safety car pace, it was hard to clean the tyres. It was the same for everybody but I had to push hard on the tyres to get them clean.”

“I was attacked in the first corner (after the second re-start) by the Acura because he had a lot of speed. I drove the last two laps as quick as possible and we brought it home for a fantastic race victory (which earned us) good points. We won today and we won at VIR so it’s very good.”

Schirò was delighted at the win after his slip in Round Seven cost TR3 Racing the win.

“It was a good revenge,” said Schirò. “As we said at the start, the most important thing was to keep the first position at the first corner. Our pace was quite good. I only had to manage the pace in the car for Daniel for the second stint and he did an amazing job on the last two laps. It was quite a nervous situation so well done to everybody.”

The #43 entry’s second place rounded out a breakthrough weekend for RealTime Racing.

“It was a definite improvement (for us) from yesterday,” said Tom Dyer. “We made some adjustments overnight and they worked well as we hoped. We got a good start, had a nice little battle back and forth with my team-mate (Mark Wilkins) but it was great. Racing with Mark is always awesome. It’s clean and we race each other hard but it’s always clean. Maybe if we had a little less yellow (flags) we could have fought the yellow car (the #31) a little harder but that’s the way the cookie crumbles sometimes.”

Michael Schein, driver of the #16 Wright Motorsports entry with Jan Heylen, was happy to cross the line first in Pro/Am but was aware that a post-race penalty was looming.

“It was an awesome first stint by Jan (Heylen),” said a subdued Schein, anticipating the discussions about the abbreviated pit-stop. “Thanks to Wright Motorsports and Porsche we had a great car. It was a shame that I only got to do about three laps. I would have liked to drive little bit more but I’ll take the win.”

Additional class winners were the #55 Dream Racing Motorsports Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo driven by Alessandro Bressan and Yuki Harata in GT Cup Pro/Am, Joe Toussaint and Cory Friedman in the #90 Autometrics Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in GT Cup Am/Am, Adam Merzon and Trent Hindman in the #17 Case-It Racing Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport in GTS Pro-Am and Matt Travis and Jason Hart in the #47 NOLAsport Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR in GTS Am/Am.

The Pirelli World Challenge next moves to the Circuit of the Americas on September 1 to 3 for rounds four, nine and ten of the SprintX classes, rounds 15 and 16 for the GTS grid and rounds nine and ten for the TC classes.

Photo courtesy of PWC