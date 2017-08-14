United Victorious In Race 2 As Ecurie Ecosse Wins Title

In what was a championship-deciding race, Christian England and Andrew Evans took their first victory for United Autosports this season despite a penalty for a short pit stop, finishing just over a second in front of Devon Modell and Jack Butel. It was a frantic end to the race, with the top-four covered by just over a second for much of the closing laps.

“I’m absolutely delighted, this is awesome,” said Evans. “This is a great way to go into Donington Park for the season finale. Christian and the whole United Autosports team did a great job. We worked all night to get the thing dialled in, and Christian’s fantastic first stint gave us a huge lead and I had a good second half despite the penalty.”

“I’m really pleased for Andrew,” said England. “He’s new to the series, the circuits, the car and he’s had a couple of offs which will happen, but it shows he’s trying. He’ll benefit greatly from this as his confidence will be high and hopefully we can continue going into Donington.

“I got pretty used to the top step last year. This is the first time I was on the top step this year so I’m pleased for the team and mostly pleased for Andrew. It feels good, this result is well deserved.”

In second place was the ever-improving Jack Butel, who secured another podium finish with Devon Modell. “We’re improving which is the best bit,” said Butel. “Fingers crossed at Donington we’ll improve that into a win. It’ll be a challenge driving solo there, but we’ll just have to wait and see.”

“I’m delighted with second but disappointed not to win,” said Modell. “It’s very hard to keep Colin behind and catch the car in front. It’s been Jack’s best weekend of the year so far and I can’t complain: it’s my first weekend in the championship and I’m coming away with two trophies. Hopefully I can have a go again next year.”

Finishing in third place was the Ecurie Ecosse/Nielsen Racing entry of Alasdair McCaig and Colin Noble who did enough to claim the inaugural Henderson Insurance Brokers LMP3 Cup Championship title. The result was sufficient to build an unassailable lead in the standings over nearest rivals Tony Wells and Matt Bell.

“It’s great to have won the championship,” said McCaig. “We’ve had a strong season and solid results all year. I think this is our first third place finish but we’ve done the job required to win the championship. We’ve had a great team behind us, no mechanical failures, no drastic mistakes and we have the championship under our belts.”

“If we didn’t have a championship at stake we would have treated the race a bit differently,” said Noble. “But we did what we had to and we’re delighted to have the overall championship.”

RACE TWO RESULTS:

1 – Christian England / Andrew Evans – United Autosports #2

2 – Jack Butel / Devon Modell – Speedworks Motorsport #96

3 – Alasdair McCaig / Colin Noble – Ecurie Ecosse Nielsen Racing #79