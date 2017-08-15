Paletou Set For Paul Ricard Outing In N’Race Ligier

2014 Nissan GT Academy winner Gaetan Paletou has been off the DSC radar for a little while but will make a sportscar racing return later this month at Paul Ricard.

After much of the 2017 season has been spent in a title battle for the One-make Peugeot 308 Cup, Paletou will return to LMP3 action in the next round of the Michelin Le Mans Cup.

He’ll join Antonio Costa in the #99 N’Race Ligier JSP3, the team set, we believe, to expand to a two-car entry.

It will be Paletou’s first LMP3 drive since the inaugural season of class competition in 2015 when he shared a Team LNT Ginetta with Mike Simpson, the pair taking a win at the season finale at Estoril en route to second in the Championship. Paletou tested for ARC Bratislava ahead of their 2016/17 Asian Le Mans Series effort but did not race.

