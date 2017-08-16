Baumann Joins Hog’s Breath Cafe Mercedes For Australian Endurance At Sydney

2016 Blancpain GT Series Driver’s Champion Dominik Baumann is set to compete in this weekend’s Australian Endurance Championship round at Sydney Motorsport Park in the Hog’s Breath Cafe Mercedes AMG GT3, alongside team boss and driver Mark Griffith.

The 501-km race this weekend, the second round of the 2017 season, will be Baumann’s debut in the championship, as well as racing in Australia.

“Dominik Baumann has joined us for the event, his first time in Australia,” said team boss and driver Mark Griffith.

“Dominik put his hand up for the mission after a few discussions about our great country from fellow AMG drivers that have visited previously. We want to see if he can eat one of the famous Giant deserts by himself, which is a tradition with the Mercedes-AMG staff that are out here assisting us each weekend we race the car!

“We look forward to a fantastic weekend with Dominik, and his experience and knowledge in the Mercedes-AMG GT3 will certainly be a great help to the team. We are hoping to have another great race like the first round at Phillip Island where we finished fifth; can’t ask for much more than that as it is me that has to drive the car also!”

Saturday’s Sydney Motorsport Park 501 is set to get underway at 07:35 local time in Sydney, featuring a 17-car GT3 grid.

