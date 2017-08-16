Mercedes AMG GT4 To Debut In VLN This Weekend

The new Mercedes-AMG GT4 is set to make its competitive debut this weekend at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife. Two examples of the car will race in the VLN’s ROWE 6 Stunden ADAC Ruhr-Pokal Rennen, with Mercedes-AMG Testteam Uwe Alzen Automotive and Mercedes-AMG Testteam Black Falcon in the SPX class.

This appearance is part of its developmental programme prior to its debut in customer hands at the end of the 2017 season. Prior to the six-hour race, Mercedes has revealed that the car underwent a 30-hour test at the Lausitzring. Further VLN outings for the AMG GT4 are planned for later in the year and DSC also understands that the car will race in the next round of the 24H Series – 24H Portimao – at the end of this month.

This Saturday Uwe Alzen’s team will field Fabian Hamprecht, Mercedes-AMG test and development driver Thomas Jäger and Mike Stursberg, while Black Falcon will race with the quartet of Stefan Karg, Fidel Leib, Mercedes-AMG test and development driver Jan Seyffarth and Alexander Toril.

“I am looking forward to the first test outing of the Mercedes-AMG GT4 at the Nordschleife in racing conditions,” Stefan Wendl, head of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing said. “This is the next step in our comprehensive test and development programme.

“In the process, we are working together with long-standing partners and teams who are running our cars. Thus, we are not only collecting further technical insights, but also feedback from the various drivers which we can still incorporate into the car.

“Before we can deliver the first Mercedes-AMG GT4, we will carry out some more of these tests in racing conditions. Not only at the Nordschleife, but also internationally and with various teams.”

Saturday’s ROWE 6 Stunden ADAC Ruhr-Pokal Rennen is set to begin at 12:00pm local time, and will be streamed live for free on DSC.