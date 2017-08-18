Acura Formally Unveils The ARX-05

Acura has taken the wraps off its ARX-05 DPi racer which is set to race in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship next year with Team Penske, and debut at the Rolex 24 Hours in January. As part of the announcement, Acura also confirmed that this is a multi-year programme, though it hasn’t revealed specifically, how many years the brand and Penske are committed to.

The car, based on the ORECA 07, features Acura’s signature Jewel Eye™ headlights, and utilises a AR35TT twin-turbocharged engine, based on the production 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the Acura MDX, RDX, TLX and RLX models.

Its manufacturer-specific bodywork meanwhile, was developed by a team led by Acura Global Creative Director Dave Marek.

“We created a variety of initial sketches, then pared those down a handful of potential designs. Next came aero and wind tunnel model testing, and time for the engineers to have their say,” Marek recounted.

“The design continued to be refined throughout the testing and evaluation process, until we came up with a final treatment that met our performance goals while maintaining Acura styling cues. It’s been an exciting process.”

“At Acura, Precision Crafted Performance is at the heart of everything we do.” said Jon Ikeda, Acura vice-president and general manager. “Whether it is our production cars or a prototype race car, if you want to be a performance brand you need to perform.”

“Right from the start, Acura has raced – and done so successfully,” added Art St. Cyr, President of HPD and Acura Motorsports. “We’ve won with the Acura Integra Type R, the RSX, the first-generation NSX and with the Le Mans prototypes. Most recently, we’ve won with the new Acura NSX GT3.

“The ARX-05 is our fifth-generation prototype, and we expect great things from our partnership with Team Penske.”

Following the car’s official unveiling today, the Acura ARX-05 will be on display at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion (August 19) and on the Concept Lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance (August 20).