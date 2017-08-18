Oman Racing With TF Enters Gulf 12 Hours

Oman Racing Team with TF Sport has announced that it will compete in this year’s Gulf 12 Hours at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi for the first time.

The team will race a single Aston Martin Vantage V12 GT3 for Blancpain GT Endurance Cup Pro-Am champion Ahmad Al Harthy will be joined by Road to Le Mans double victor Tom Jackson and 2016 Porsche Carrera Cup racer Euan McKay.

While it’s TF Sport’s first trip to the Gulf 12 Hours, it’s not the first for Oman Racing. Al Harthy and Oman Racing competed at the race most recently in 2015, when along with Aston Martin Racing works drivers Jonny Adam and Darren Turner, he finished third overall.

“It’s an event that we’ve wanted to do for a long time and it’s a great time of the year for us to assess drivers and to enjoy an end of season event,” said TF Sport director Tom Ferrier. “We have a known quantity in Ahmad in the car and to a certain extent we do with Tom as well following his successful run with us at the Road to Le Mans.

“We also welcome Euan into the fold and I think we have an interesting driver line-up with two Silver drivers and a Bronze. Who knows what the future will bring, but I’m sure it will be a good first Gulf 12 Hours for us.”

Jackson joined TF Sport for the 2017 Road to Le Mans challenge in June, pairing up with Al Harthy and it was a formidable partnership with duo winning both GT3 races ahead of the main 24-Hour race. McKay meanwhile, currently sitting sixth in the 2017 Porsche Carrera Cup standings with Redline Racing.

“I’m on a steep learning curve as I came to motorsport relatively late but the last couple of seasons have been fantastic and I’m now starting to look at the next step for me in the sport,” he said.

“Obviously, I’m starting to look at my options for next year – I’m definitely looking at the GT scene – and I spoke with the team very much with a view of dipping my toe in the water. We’ll get lots of track time in the build up to the race weekend, so I’m not worried about that at all. Driving the Porsche has taught me a lot and while this is a step up, I’m very comfortable with that.”

The two-stage Gulf 12 Hours race starts on Saturday 16 December at 09.30 through to 15.30. There is then a pause before it recommences at 17.45 before the race concludes at 23.45.

Photo courtesy of Jakob Ebrey Photography