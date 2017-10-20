Five-Car Macau GT World Cup Entry For Audi

Audi Sport Customer Racing has announced that five drivers will be entered for the 2017 FIA GT World Cup at Macau in November.

Lucas di Grassi will head the manufacturer’s line-up, driving for Team HCB-Rutronik Racing. Current FIA Formula E champion, Di Grassi has previous experience at Macau, having won the 2005 Formula 3 Grand Prix in 2005.

Di Grassi will be joined at Team HCB-Rutronik Racing by privateer Fabien Plentz, who competed in the DMV GTC series in an Audi R8 LMS in 2016/17. Plentz also has experience at Macau, having finished eighth on his debut at the Chinese circuit in 2016.

Audi Sport Team WRT will be fielding two entries with Robin Frijns driving for the Boudour, Belgium-based team. 26-year old Dutchman Frijns has significant experience with Team WRT, having competed in the Blancpain Endurance Series with the team since 2015. Frijns has also contested the 24h Nürburgring with Team WRT for the past two years, finishing 3rd in 2017.

Driving alongside Frijns will be Nico Müller. Müller has driven for Audi in the DTM series and also won the 24h Nürburgring in 2015, driving for Team WRT in an Audi R8 LMS.

Completing the Audi line-up will be privateer Marcs Pommer who will drive an Audi R8 LMS for Team Aust Motorsport. Pommer finished fifth in the 2015 Formula 3 Grand Prix at Macau.

Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport Customer Racing, is excited about the opportunity to win the FIA GT World Cup for Audi in Macau.

“This is a strong line-up,” said Reinke. “We’ll have three drivers from Audi and two ambitious privateer campaigners on the grid. WRT is a top-class team and title defender for Audi Sport Customer Racing. The new cooperation with HCB-Rutronik Racing makes it possible to deploy Lucas di Grassi who, together with Nico Müller and Robin Frijns, numbers among the favourites.”

The FIA GT World Cup takes place on November 18 – 19 with a 12-lap qualification race on Saturday November 18 and an 18-lap race set for Sunday November 19.