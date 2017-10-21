Hirakawa Puts Championship Leaders On Top Free Practice 2

The G-Drive Racing by DragonSpeed ORECA 07 Gibson topped the times in the second and final free practice session of the ELMS weekend at Portimão, Ryo Hirakawa putting the points leaders on top with a 1:34.034 towards the end of the session.

The time was just over a tenth faster than the fastest lap in Free Practice 1, set by the sister #21 10Star ORECA which in FP2 made it a 1-2 for the DragonSpeed team, Nicolas Lapierre Frenchman setting a 1:34.358. Making it an all-ORECA 07 top three was the #40 GRAFF ORECA, which finished the morning’s running with a 1:34.459.

Just outside the top three, Cetilar Villorba Corse’s Dallara P217 represented the best of the other two chassis in the LMP2 class. The best time was a 1:35.009 set by Andrea Bellichi. United Autosports proved to be the quickest of the Ligier runners, slotting in fifth with a 1:35.258. The time, set by Filipe Albuquerque, was over a second quicker than the team’s best time in FP1 – a 1:36.8 which was only good enough for eighth.

LMP3 saw a late flurry of quick times shake up the order out front. In the end, the M.Racing YMR Ligier JS P3 ran fastest, with a 1:41.124, Alexandre Cougnaud in the car when the time was set in what turned out to be the team’s last flying lap.

Cougnaud’s time pushed the #3 United Autosports Ligier to second in the running order, Wayne Boyd with a 1:41.146 in the final 10 minutes initially put him top.

Prior to Boyd and Cougnaud’s times, it was a Norma M30 1-2 at the top, the #7 Duqueine Engineering M30 leading the #19 YMR example. They were eventually demoted to third and fourth in the 17-car strong class respectively.

In GTE, it was close knit between the three manufacturers represented in the class, Proton Competition’s Matteo Cairoli putting Porsche on top with a 1:42.966, ahead of the TF Sport Aston Martin in second after a 1:43.038 and JMW Ferrari which completed the top three with a 1:43.194.

Aside from a couple of minor spins, the session ran clean, with no full-course yellows or stoppages.

Next up is Qualifying for the ELMS teams and drivers, which is set to begin at 14:40 local time in Portugal this afternoon.