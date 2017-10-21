DKR Norma Goes Quickest IN FP2

The championship-winning #3 DKR Engineering Norma M 30 finished top of the timesheets in the LMP3 category in the second practice session of the weekend at Autodromo do Algarve, Portimão. Alexander Toril set a 1:41.480, the fastest time of the weekend for the series and was 1.242 seconds quicker than Alex Kapadia ‘s quickest time in the #14 RLR Msport Ligier JS P3 in the first practice session.

Second on the timing screen was the #98 Motorsport98 Ligier JS P3 in which Andrew Meyrick lapped the 4.684 km circuit in 1:42.223.

Completing the top three in the prototype category, in an identical time to the #98 entry, was the #14 RLR Msport Ligier driven by Kapadia and Ross Warburton. Kapadia lapped in 1:42.223

In the GT3 category, after finishing third quickest in the first session, it was Phil Keen, driving the #7 Lee Mowle Mercedes AMG GT3, who topped the timesheets with a 1:44.583 set on his sixth lap of seven, Keen lapping 1.167 seconds quicker than the #7 car’s best time in FP1.

Keen was almost seven tenths quicker than the second-placed #20 Gulf Racing UK Porsche 911 GT3 R in which Ben Barker put in a 1:45.274.

Rounding out the top three in the GT3 class was the #5 RAM Racing Mercedes AMG GT3, Tom Onslow-Cole lapping in 1:45.281

GT3 championship leaders Ebimotors finished fifth quickest with 1:45.800 set by Emanuele Busnelli.

The 60-minute was interrupted after Anthony Wells in the #79 Nielsen Racing Ligier went in to the gravel at T4 and had to be recovered with 23 minutes of the session left to run. The resulting Full Course Yellow neutralised the session for eight minutes. The #79 car was recovered back to the garage and took no further pat in the session.

The two 15-minute qualifying sessions for the final round of the 2017 Michelin Le Mans Cup take place at 15:40 and 16:05 local time on Saturday October 21 with the two-hour race starting at 09:00 tomorrow.