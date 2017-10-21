DKR On Pole For Le Mans Cup Finale

DKR Engineering will start tomorrow’s Michelin Le Mans Cup race from Pole Position, after Jean Glorieux set a dominant 1:41.412 late in the session, blowing away the competition which had been squabbling for the top spots prior to his flyer.

“I’m very happy again with the pole, on the first two laps I had a problem with traffic, but my third lap was better,” Glorieux said. “We are here to win.”

Behind the Nielsen Racing Ligier of Tony Wells took second with a 1:43.439 after trading fastest laps with Adrien Chila and Jonathan Jorge.

Eventually, Eric Trouillet snatched third with a late 1:54.120 in the #39 GRAFF Ligier, ahead of the #9 Duqueine Ligier of Jorge in fourth. China in the second GRAFF JS P3 – the #65 – had to settle for fifth.

In the GT3 ranks, Tom Onslow Cole and Ramon Vos will start from Pole Position in RAM Racing’s Mercedes AMG GT3 with a 1:46.031 time set by Vos.

Behind, Ebimotors’ Lamborghini Huracan GT3 slotted in second, 0.255 off the pole time with a 1:46.286 by Emaneuele Busnelli. Lee Mowle made it two AMG GT3s in the top three, with a 1:46.781 in the Lee Mowle Motorsport entry; his time a 1:46.781.

Tomorrow’s Le Mans Cup race is set to start at 9:00am local time.

