GRAFF Wins 4H Portimão As Champions Crowned

In what turned into a dramatic finale in all three classes to finish the 2017 European Le Mans Series season, GRAFF Racing’s #40 ORECA of Richard Bradley, Gustavo Yacaman and James Allen took their second win of the season.

After being in the mix throughout, the GRAFF team won by 38 seconds due to its competitors faltering. It wasn’t an easy ride though, as Bradley explained at the end:

“We had a problem with the fuel tank, we were missing 20 litres at every stop, so we had to make another stop at the end,” he revealed. “We were worried as we didn’t know if we’d run out of fuel! It was a stressful stint in the car.”

Behind, the #22 G-Drive Racing by DragonSpeed ORECA, by finishing fourth, sealed the ELMS LMP2 Teams title, with the full-season duo of Léo Roussel and Memo Rojas crowned as Drivers Champions as part of the effort. It was a strong showing from Roussel at the start, Rojas during the middle of the race and their third driver Ryo Hirakawa at the end, the trio climbing as high as the lead at various points before slipping down the order towards the end. The result marks the second straight G-Drive Racing title

The LMP2 championships were effectively sealed in the third hour though, when the United Autosports Ligier JS P217 – which was the only other car able to win the title – had to serve a 55 second stop-go penalty for speeding in the pit lane while it held the lead. The Anglo-American team therefore lost its comfortable margin out front, and slipped down the order, eventually finishing third after Filipe Albuquerque made a move in the final minutes on the SMP Dallara which completed the podium.

Behind the G-Drive Racing by DragonSpeed ORECA, in fifth, was the Cetilar Villorba Corse Dallara, which had a strong showing but faded late.

It was better fortunes for United Autosports in LMP3 though, the team scoring a 1-2 in the final round, and with it the class titles in the category.

The #3 Ligier JS P3, driven by Mark Patterrson, Wayne Boyd and, taking the final stint, Christian England, crossed the line just 11.769 seconds ahead of the #2 entry with the all-American driver line-up of John Falb and Sean Rayhall.

Taking the final podium position was the #18 M.Racing-YMR Ligier piloted by Alexandre Cougnaud, Antoine Jung and Romano Ricci.

Going into the final round trailing the championship leaders by 19 points, The #18 M.Racing-YMR entry needed to win in order to have any chance of taking the title. The #2 car’s second place earned it 18 points, to win the LMP3 championship with 103 points, 22 points clear of the #18 entry.

The GTE class was won by the #77 Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR 991 piloted by Christian Ried, Joël Camathias and Matteo Cairoli, 8.586 seconds ahead of the second-placed #66 JMW Motorsport Ferrari F488 GT3 of Robert Smith, Jody Fannin and Will Stevens.

Completing the top three in the LMGTE class was the #90 TF Sport Aston Martin V8 Vantage with the driver line-up of Salih Yoluc, Euan Hankey and Nicki Thiim.

With its second place, JMW Motorsport win the LMGTE Teams Championship by two points, finishing on 104 points to TF Sport’s 102 points.

