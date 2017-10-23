FRD 2018 Calendar Released

The Chinese FRD LMP3 Series 2018 calendar has been released, featuring five rounds, starting in April, and ending in October.

Following the success of the inaugural season’s calendar, this schedule features one extra race and two new venues.

“It’s always a relief to get a calendar on paper early so we can start locking in plans for 2018,” said Shane Rogers, FRD LMP3 Series manager.

“While it’s extremely challenging logistically, it’s very satisfying to carry the responsibility to showcase motor racing to new audiences, which we will do at Ningbo and Zhengzhou. The new venues are representative of the growth in the professionalism and standard of motor racing in China, and I’m honoured to be a small part of it.”

“There’s been a lot to review from an stunning debut season, and we’re looking at all the ways we can improve the show in 2018, not just for our fans, but for our partner teams and drivers as well. We’ll make some tweaks, but the fundamentals of the series are excellent, and with 190 days until pit lane opens for Practice 1, we’ll be ready to go.”

The season starts with an old favourite on April 27-29 at Shanghai International Circuit, running on the full Grand Prix configuration.

Following that a two-event swing that demonstrates the fast growth of motorsport in China, a trip to newly opened Ningbo International Speedpark on the last weekend in May, followed by a visit to the new FIA Grade 2 track, with extension of Le Mans type street configuration integrated with the standard Zhengzhou International Circuit in early July.

Ningbo debuted on the International stage last week hosting the World Touring Car Championship round, while Zhengzhou in Central China is still under construction.

The series will then return to Zhuhai for the Autumn edition of the Pan Delta Super Racing Festival in September, followed by a return to Shanghai on October 12-14.

2018 FRD LMP3 Series Calendar

April 27-29 Shanghai International Circuit

May 25-27 Ningbo International Speedpark

July 6-8 Zhengzhou International Circuit* (subject to circuit homologation)

Sept 14-16 Zhuhai International Circuit

Oct 12-14 Shanghai International Circuit