What Next for Manufacturers in LMP1?

Look out later today on DSC for an analysis of what we’re set to see on the future of the ACO’s premier LMP category – and when that might happen.
It’s a complex tale but it does include answers to the following questions:
Which manufacturers are currently engaged in the discussions?
What will the cars look like – are we heading for a new GT1 era?
What is happening with technology – hybrid, plug-in and hydrogen?
What is happening to contain costs? And what might a future LMP1 budget look like?
Why did the current class get into trouble?
And what does this mean for privateers in the category?