What Next for Manufacturers in LMP1?

The answers later today on DSC

Look out later today on DSC for an analysis of what we’re set to see on the future of the ACO’s premier LMP category – and when that might happen.

It’s a complex tale but it does include answers to the following questions:

Which manufacturers are currently engaged in the discussions?

What will the cars look like – are we heading for a new GT1 era?

What is happening with technology – hybrid, plug-in and hydrogen?

What is happening to contain costs? And what might a future LMP1 budget look like?

Why did the current class get into trouble?

And what does this mean for privateers in the category?

