What Next for Manufacturers in LMP1?

Look out later today on DSC for an analysis of what we’re set to see on the future of the ACO’s premier LMP category – and when that might happen.

It’s a complex tale but it does include answers to the following questions:

Which manufacturers are currently engaged in the discussions?

What will the cars look like – are we heading for a new GT1 era?

What is happening with technology – hybrid, plug-in and hydrogen?

What is happening to contain costs? And what might a future LMP1 budget look like?

Why did the current class get into trouble?

And what does this mean for privateers in the category?