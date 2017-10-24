Two-Car Entry For TF Sport In 2018 British GT

2016 Teams’ and Drivers’ champions TF Sport will once again launch a two-car GT3 assault on the British GT Championship in 2018 after confirming a pair of Aston Martin V12 Vantages.

Derek Johnston and Mark Farmer remain with the Surrey-based squad for their fourth and third straight seasons, respectively, after finishing third and fourth in this year’s standings. Both Am’s Pro counterparts are still to be announced.

Johnston has claimed victories aboard his TF Sport Aston Martin in each of the last three campaigns during a run of success that also featured the 2016 GT3 Drivers’ title alongside Jonny Adam. The pair won twice this year, including at Donington Park’s season finale, en route to third in the final standings.

Adam’s Aston Martin Racing factory commitments will determine his British GT availability next season. However, AMR has reiterated its commitment to supporting partner teams like TF Sport with works drivers.

While Farmer failed to win in 2017, he did enjoy his best British GT season to date after notching up four podiums in 10 races en route to fourth in the final standings. He and co-driver Jon Barnes also out-scored every crew other than eventual champions Rick Parfitt Jnr and Seb Morris over the course of the final four races.

“We really smashed it at the end of the year – those final two rounds – so I really want to keep the momentum rolling into next year,” said Farmer. “TF are a top team and I want to change as few parameters as possible and I think that I’m driving better than ever.

“We didn’t get a win this year but overall it was an excellent season with four podiums and more importantly we were always up there demonstrating that we were competitive. Now I’m looking forward to round one and the season ahead.”

TF Sport director Tom Ferrier added: “It’s great to have them both commit so early for next season. We’ve worked together with considerable success for a number of years now, so I’m really happy to confirm our two-car presence in this especially strong championship.”

Next season’s nine-race British GT Championship gets underway at Oulton Park over Easter Bank Holiday Weekend (March 31 – April 2).