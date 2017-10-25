First BMW M4 GT4s Delivered To Customers

BMW has announced that the first batch of its new BMW M4 GT4s have been delivered to customer teams this week, after the car’s extensive developmental programme in which it completed 30,000kms and hours in the wind tunnel and competed in various races including the Dubai and Nürburgring 24 Hours.

The delivery in Europe was part of an exclusive customer event at BMW Welt in Munich, where the BMW M4 GT4 was the first race car to be handed over to new owners. The first customers in North America, Asia and Australia will also receive their cars. This sees the latest addition to the BMW Motorsport range of products with customers earlier than planned, and which is now ready to take to the track.

“Today is a very special day for us. After intensive months of testing and development, the BMW M4 GT4 is now officially ready to race,” said BMW Motorsport Director Jens Marquardt. “I’m particularly pleased that we were able to deliver the first models to our customer teams at such an early stage.

“This means that our customers are now able to test the BMW M4 GT4 thoroughly and familiarise themselves with the car. This has laid the foundations to successful customer racing outings. We are pleased with the GT4 car in every respect so far. The interest and demand from customer teams around the world has been incredibly high from the start. This acclaim makes us feel very positive.

“The production model BMW M4 Coupé provides the BMW M4 GT4 with a very strong basis, and we are extremely confident that the race car will become a guarantee of success for our customers. We wish our customer teams the very best of luck for the next race season.”

In Europe, Team Securtal Sorg Rennsport, Team RN Vision STS, Team Gamsiz Motorsport and 3Y Technology received cars. In North America, Turner Motorsport, BimmerWorld Racing, Samantha Tan Racing and Fast Track Racing had M4s delivered. And in Australia/Asia, BMW Team SRM, Team KATO RACING by Tony Longhurst, Team AAI Motorsports and Kent Baigent all took deliveres.