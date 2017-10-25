Laurent To Test With Toyota At Bahrain

Jackie Chan DC Racing driver – and current LMP2 Drivers Championship leader – Thomas Laurent, has been announced as one of four drivers set to test at the Bahrian Rookie Test on Sunday 19 November. Laurent will take part in the test with Toyota Gazoo Racing, driving one of its TS050 HYBRIDs.

The other three drivers who take part in the WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain all come from World Series Formula V8 3.5 but, with the drivers’ championship not due to be settled until the final race of the season in Bahrain, their identity won’t be confirmed until less than 24 hours before the test begins.

The eventual winner of the World Series Formula V8 3.5 championship will test the Porsche 919 Hybrid, the driver finishing second in the classification will test an ORECA 07 Gibson with the winner of the FIA Endurance Trophy for LMP2 Teams, and the driver finishing third in the classification will test with the team which has won the FIA Endurance Trophy for LMGTE Pro Teams.

Pietro Fittipaldi, Matevos Isaakyan, Egor Orudzhev and Alfonso Celis Jr are the current top four in the World Series Formula V8 3.5 championship standings and the three lucky participants in the WEC Rookie Test will come from within this group.

Each of the four “Rookie” drivers will be awarded a minimum of 30 laps during the test day, and the five hours of track time is also available to other WEC competitors should they wish to profit from the opportunity to evaluate potential drivers for the 2018/2019 Super Season.

Gérard Neveu, CEO of the World Endurance Championship, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for these up-and-coming drivers to show their talents to teams representing some of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers. Just look at Porsche’s Brendon Hartley now in F1 thanks to what he has learned in LMP1, and Mike Conway moving up from LMP2 to Toyota as perfect examples.

“This Rookie Test will give Thomas and the World Series Formula V8 3.5 drivers an added bonus to their season, and potentially set them on a very positive career path within the endurance family.”

An initial list of those due to attend the test will be released shortly, with the final entry list being available prior to the 6 Hours of Bahrain. Running times on the circuit on Sunday 19 November will be from 10am to Midday and 1pm to 4pm.