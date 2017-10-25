Toyota “Willing To Participate In 2018/19 WEC Season”

Toyota Gazoo Racing is edging closer towards confirming its participation in the 2018/19 FIA WEC ‘Super Season’, despite being the only manufacturer set to compete with hybrid-powered LMP1 cars.

A team spokesperson explained to DSC today that “Toyota is willing to participate in WEC 2018-19, but our commitment will depend on appropriate regulations being confirmed.”

This comes after Shigeki Tomoyama, President of Gazoo Racing Company (the WEC team’s mother organisation) suggested to media outlets at the Tokyo Motor Show today that the brand is set to continue its LMP1 programme into the next season.

Its commitment though, is not officially confirmed for 2018/19 yet, the Japanese manufacturer however, has a clear intention to carry on, should the regulations meet its internal criteria about the balancing the performance levels of factory and privateer LMP1 cars.

Toyota is set to have LMP1 competition for 2018/19 though, in the form of privateers, with SMP Racing/Dallara, ByKolles, Ginetta and the potential for ORECA teams joining the new-look class.