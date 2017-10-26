Five-Year Extension To Liqui-Moly’s Bathurst 12 Hour Partnership

Liqui-Moly Australia is set to become a decade-long sponsor of the Bathurst 12 Hour after a five-year extension has been announced to the brand’s partnership with the Australian endurance race.

Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour organisers, Supercars Events, and Liqui-Moly’s Australian partner MotorActive have today announced a five-year extension of their existing partnership to run until at least 2022.

The announcement comes at the commencement of the 100 day countdown to the 2-4 February 2018 event.

Liqui-Moly products will be the Official Oil, Lubricants and Additives of the Bathurst 12 Hour, while Liqui-Moly will also again take ownership of the iconic Mount Panorama pit straight bridge and the straight itself.

The agreement also includes naming rights to the outright Pro/Pro GT3 category within the race itself.

Murray’s Corner will continue to be known as Meguiars corner.

“Both Liqui-Moly Australia and Liqui-moly Germany are especially proud of our association with the Bathurst 12-Hour,” said Bruce Morrison, Managing Director of MotorActive.

“We’re looking forward to working hand-in-hand with Supercars Events over the next five years to really ramp things up and promote the Liqui-Moly brand, while helping to make the already wildly popular race an even bigger global event.

“The global stature of the race is a perfect fit for a global brand like Liqui-Moly. Also, the heavy European flavour only serves to further reinforce the relevance to Germany’s number one oils and additives brand, as every car in the field can use Liqui-Moly’s off-the-shelf range of oils and lubricants – just like the race-winning Maranello Motorsport Ferrari did in 2014 and 2017.”