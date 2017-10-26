Roussel To Step In For Thiriet At Shanghai

Newly crowned European Le Mans Series LMP2 Drivers Champion Léo Roussel is set to make his FIA WEC debut next weekend at the 6 Hours of Shanghai.

The 22-year-old Frenchman, who won the ELMS title with Mexican driver Memo Rojas as part of G-Drive Racing’s DragonSpeed-run effort, will replace Frenchman Pierre Thiriet in the #26 G-Drive Racing ORECA 07 Gibson.

Next step: 6h of Shanghai with @GDrive_Racing next week in #WEC 🇨🇳 https://t.co/nZDif5aA5r — Léo Roussel Officiel (@LRoussel_Racing) October 26, 2017

He’ll race as part of a refreshed line-up for the #26 in the series’ trip to China, alongside full-season driver Roman Rusinov and Audi driver Nico Müller, racing for the first time in the seat originally filled by Alex Lynn, and later James Rossiter.

This round will mark Thiriet’s first race away from the G-Drive outfit, which is run by TDS Racing.

There’s no official news yet regarding Thiriet’s status in the team for the WEC finale at Bahrain.