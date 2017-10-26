Taylor Earns 2018 Ginetta Junior Scholarship

James Taylor has secured a fully-funded season in the 2018 Ginetta Junior Championship. The 15 year old from Wath-Upon-Dearne in Rotherham, South Yorkshire impressed across the board to beat 65 other drivers and claim one of the most sought-after prizes in UK motorsport, the Ginetta Junior Scholarship.

The three-day event, which took place this week at Ginetta’s own circuit, Blyton Park, saw the Wath Comprehensive School student earn himself use of a G40 race car and entry for the 2018 Ginetta Junior Championship, along with insurance, consumables, tyres and fuel plus professional car preparation from an experienced team for the duration of the season.

To make sure he is race ready by the time the 2018 season kicks off, James also receives a day of training at iZone worth £800. His bespoke package includes media training with renowned television presenter Louise Goodman and driver training by top motorsport coaches on iZone’s state-of-the-art simulators.

James Taylor, 2018 Ginetta Junior Scholar; “I can’t believe it. I’ve been karting for seven years and always admired the Ginetta Junior Championship. I entered the competition for the experience and never imagined I would be sitting here, about to be a part of the series I have aspired to join for so long. As a Yorkshire lad, I think I will fit in with the Ginetta family well. I can’t thank the staff, instructors and assessors enough for the help and advice they’ve given me to get me where I am today.”

The Ginetta Junior Championship is the UK’s longest running and most prestigious junior series, making the calibre of entrants into this year’s scholarship some of the highest the competition has ever seen. The preliminary days saw a mammoth 65 driver entry taking part in driving, media and fitness assessments, before the top 24 were taken through to the finale, where they received two more runs with limited instruction.

The group was narrowed down to twelve before the top six battled it out to impress Ginetta Factory Driver Mike Simpson, who sat alongside each driver for their final test. After long deliberations, James emerged victorious ahead of Lewis Galer and Abbi Pulling who finished second and third respectively, with both of the runners-up winning a place in the Ginetta Junior Winter Series.

Judging the competition were Ginetta Development Drivers Charlie Robertson and Sennan Fielding, as well as BTCC drivers Mike Epps and Jake Hill. Current Ginetta Junior Champion Tom Gamble and outgoing Scholarship winner Adam Smalley were also on hand to offer advice on the final day.