Mowlem’s Racing Travels Continues On Saturday

The latest programme in the long running Mowlem’s Racing Travels series will hit the Sky Sports screens this coming weekend – the first time it has aired on a Saturday.

In this episode the Berkshire-based professional racer heads off to Snetterton to test Red River Sports’ brand new Ligier LMP3 car, races a Ferrari 488 GT3 st Silverstone with former top City banker Ivor Dunbar and continues his winning ways in the Britcar Endurance series with Bon Grimes.

Then for a touch of light relief Mowlem joins the Army’s top parachute display team, the Red Devils, to try his hand at sky diving.

The programme airs first this Saturday , October 28th on Sky Sports Action at 5.45pm. There are alternative viewing opportunities on Wednesday November 1st at 9.30am on Sky Sports Arena, Thursday November 2nd at 12 noon and 9pm back on Sky Sports Action and a final showing on Arena for early birds at .6am .

The programme is produced for Sky Sports by veteran broadcaster and journalist Andrew Marriott of Pit Lane Productions.