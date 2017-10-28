Jackie Chan DC Racing On Pole For 4H Zhuhai

Thomas Laurent set his first ever solo pole position in qualifying for tomorrow’s 4 Hours of Zhuhai, the opening round of the 2017/18 Asian Le Mans Series in the #8 Jackie Chan DC Racing x Jota Oreca 05 Nissan with a time of 1:27.615.

“It’s good to get this result for the team for a new campaign. It’s a little strange to be going head to head with Ho-Pin here when we share the car in WEC but it adds some good competition within the team.”

The 19 year old Frenchman beat off the challenge from both Pipo Derani in the Team BBT Ligier JS P2 and his Jackie Chan DC Racing x Jota team-mate Ho Pin Tung who went second fastest in the session, pipping Derani, on the very last lap of the session.

Konstantis Calko completed the second row of the grid in the ARC Bratislava Ligier despite having to pit at the start of the session after sustaining damage with a spin on cold tyres.

LMP3 pole went to Josh Burdon in the #18 KCMG Ligier with a lap in 1:30.048 beating Richard Bradley’s best in the #1 WIN Motorsport Ligier by a healthy margin , Burdon’s effort was initially good enough for second fastest overall, before improvements for several of the LMP2s saw the P3 polesetter drop back to a still impressive fifth place overall start.

The GT session saw the early efforts of the Tian Shi Audi team, the #66 car in the hands of Massimiliano Wiser, fall to improvements late in the session from both FIST Team AAI cars, AMG factory driver Rafaelle Marciello setting pole with a lap in 1:33.194 in the #90 Mercedes AMG GT3, 3 tenths clear of Jesse Krohn’s best effort in the teams’ #91 BMW M6 GT3.

Photo courtesy of Asian Le Mans Series