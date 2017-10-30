Slade Joins Objective For Bathurst

Objective Racing’s line-up for the 2018 Bathurst 12 Hour has been finalised, with Australian Supercars regular Tim Slade once again headlining the quartet for the team’s McLaren 650S GT3 Pro/Am class entry.

In the McElrea Racing-run entry, Slade will join Tony Walls, four-time Bathurst 1000 podium finisher Warren Luff and Jaxon Evans, a Porsche Carrera Cup Australia racer. It’s Slade’s third start in the Australian endurance classic, his other two also with the Objective outfit.

“It’s great to be heading back to Bathurst with Tony and the Objective Racing crew,” Slade said.

“Things haven’t gone to plan the last couple of years and we haven’t been able to get the kind of results we know we are capable of – but the car is fast and if things roll our way we know we will be competitive.

“Thanks to Tony for inviting me back. I’m really looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of those cars.”

The 2018 Bathurst 12 Hour is set to run from February 2-4 at Mount Panorama.