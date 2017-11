Today is the second day of a two day test at Daytona International Speedway for the Mazda Team Joest squad, the first full US test for the ‘Evo’ version of the Mazda RT24-P.

The Daytona outing follows a comprehensive redesign by Multimatic and initial test programme in the UK.

The drivers for the test are Tristan Nunez, Joel Miller, Spencer Pigot and Jonathan Bomarito.

Pic courtesy and copyright Mazda Racing