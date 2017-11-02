6H Shanghai: Preview: Will Porsche Seal The Deal In China?

With key news regarding the 2018/19 season coming at us from all angles over the past two weeks, the penultimate round of 2017 is suddenly upon us.

There’s just 12 hours of racing left of the current campaign, though all the titles are still to be decided. Some champions may well be crowned in China though, the most likely candidate being Porsche in LMP1, making it a crucial stop on the calendar for Toyota in particular.

With 26 cars on the entry, and a few driver changes, here’s a look at how things stack up in the four classes as the series concludes its leg in China.

Is it over in LMP1? Not so fast!

In LMP1, Porsche can seal the Manufacturers and Drivers World Championships this weekend. Currently, the gap is 58.4 points, so with a total of 86 points available at both Shanghai and Bahrain, all Porsche has to do is keep the gap above 43 heading into the finale, so finishing ahead of Toyota will clinch it whether the Japanese TS050 HYBRIDs finish or not.

After Toyota’s 1-2 on home soil last time out in the rain-soaked Fuji race, the Drivers title race has hotted up a little though, with Porsche’s Brendon Hartley, Earl Bamber and Timo Bernhard’s lead shrunk to 39 points over Toyota’s Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima.

Another good result for Toyota could see the title go down to the wire, something which all of us watching would like to see. It won’t be easy though for the Japanese-flagged team, Porsche having won at Shanghai the past two years.

It should however, be a close fight between the two marques, on a circuit which Toyota’s TS050 HYBRID is more suited to than the more recent rounds.

Advantage DC Racing on home soil?

In the LMP2 division, the lead has also shrunk at the top of the table, Jackie Chan DC Racing’s Oliver Jarvis, Thomas Laurent (who’s just been selected to drive with Toyota in the Bahrain Rookie Test) and Ho Pin Tung left with just a 10-point advantage over Vaillante Rebellion’s full-season duo of Bruno Senna and Julien Canal following their win at Fuji Speedway. Gustavo Menezes in the full-season Alpine A470 is also in the hunt now, after winning in the USA and finishing second in Japan.

On home soil though, DC Racing will hope to pad its lead for the finale, both its cars more than capable of finishing on the podium. It’s been an odd season though, especially for the #38 crew, who built such an enormous lead early in the year, only to see it slowly reduced by the emergence of Alpine and Rebellion’s fine second-half race-winning form.

CEFC Manor TRS Racing will also be hoping to impress, off the back of its LMP1 announcement. The team will likely have a spring in its step, and on home ground for partners CEFC and TRS, converting that into a positive result will be the aim here. Within the team, the two driver line-ups remain the same, the #24 still being fielded with Ben Hanley, Jean-Eric Vergne and Matt Rao.

Roussel should fit in right away for this one, after impressing mightily all season in the G-Drive Racing by DragonSpeed ORECA 07 in the ELMS

Elsewhere though, there’s been a couple of changes heading into the weekend, with DTM star Nico Müller and Léo Roussel both making their WEC debuts this weekend with G-Drive Racing, in the seats filled by Pierre Thiriet and James Rossiter last time out at Fuji. The title is out of reach, but there’s definitely chances of another win or two before the end of the season for the TDS-run effort.

The #26 ORECA will therefore be one to watch; Muller has yet to race in LMP machinery, but the feedback from his initial test run with DragonSpeed was very positive, team principal Elton Julian explaining to DSC that after just a few laps of Portimao, he was already on the pace.

Roussel meanwhile, should fit in right away for this one, after impressing mightily all season in the G-Drive Racing by DragonSpeed ORECA 07 in the ELMS. The young Frenchman took a win at Monza, and went onto win the title. He’s fast and consistent, someone DSC hopes to see in the WEC ranks on a more permanent basis in the future.

Two rounds left of the stunning 2017 GTE Pro title battle

Most will agree at the end of the season that it’s be a shame to see the tail end of what has been a stunning year for GTE competition, across the board. It’s been close, unpredictable, and featured so much door-to-door action, that it’s no wonder the category is set to expand in the foreseeable future.

In the Pro standings, Ferrari holds 47-point lead over Porsche in the GT FIA World Endurance Manufacturers Championship following its success in Fuji. AF Corse will hope to take that form into Shanghai too, where it has yet to win a race. In the past, Porsche has won twice, Aston has too, and last year, Ford took the honours.

As well as in the manufacturers battle, AF Corse also leads the way in the GT World Drivers’ Championship by five points, with pilots Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado. They lead the Porsche GT pairing of Frederic Makowiecki and Richard Lietz who have climbed the points tally with consistency rather than wins.

Will the Porsche 911 RSR finally get it’s first win in WEC competition here, after strong outings at CoTA and Fuji? Time will tell…

Aston Martin will be hoping that it can regain some of its early-season form. The Vantages appeared to struggle in the wet conditions more than their rivals at Fuji

Outside of Porsche and Ferrari, Aston Martin will be hoping that it can regain some of its early-season form. The Vantages appeared to struggle in the wet conditions more than their rivals at Fuji; so AMR will hope that if it stays dry in China, that the Dunlops can give its cars a leg up as they did in 2016.

Ford meanwhile, will hope that its title-challengers – Andy Priaulx and Harry Tincknell in the #67 Ford – can bounce back after a tough outing in Japan. The duo led the championship heading into the weekend, but after a disastrous race, in which they received a penalty and later went flying into the barriers after a tyre-blowout caused by a collision with a Porsche, a quiet run to the podium would be a perfect scenario in China, especially if they are to challenge at Bahrain.

Currently 17.5 points back in fourth – behind Davide Rigon and Sam Bird – the world title is not out of reach just yet.

Clearwater to strike on familiar ground in Am?

In GTE Am, the points gap has closed further since Fuji, the race proving unpredictable, leaving just six points separating the three challengers.

The key at Fuji was the performance from Clearwater, the Singaporean outfit looked noticeably more comfortable and confident on turf it knows so well from its days racing in the Asian Le Mans Series and GT Asia. Both Weng Sun Mok and Keita Sawa were in their element in the rain at Fuji Speedway, Sawa in particular showing throughout his stints, an ability to pull away from the field. In the end though, they had to settle for second, Spirit of Race taking their maiden win.

Nevertheless, the team knows Shanghai like the back of its hand, and will be hoping to show the rest of the class what years of experience racing there means for their title hopes.

Leading the way now is the Proton Competition trio of Marvin Dienst, Matteo Cairoli and Christian Reid in the drivers standings, ahead of the Aston Martin trio, and Clearwater’s roster. But it’s so close that the pack could well be shuffled yet again in time for the deciding race.

Thomas Flohr, starred at Fuji, putting in his best performance yet

Outside of the top three, Spirit of Race will aim once again for a win. Thomas Flohr, the gentlemen in the car, starred at Fuji, putting in his best performance yet. Another good outing, coupled with the known talents of teammates Miguel Molina and Francesco Castellacci, means it’s more than possible for them to enjoy another podium finish at China’s F1 venue.

The only driver change in the class comes in Gulf Racing’s ranks, Khaled Al Qubaisi returning to the WEC, filling in for team owner Mike Wainwright, who is tied with business commitments again. The experience of Al Qubaisi, along with abilities of Nick Foster and Ben Barker means Gulf Racing have a shot at a second podium finish of the season, something which would put a smile on the boss’ face from afar as its 2018/19 programme continues to come together.