6H Shanghai: Thursday Paddock Notes 1

LMP1 announcements

In the wake of the announcements by Dragonspeed and TRS/Manor of 2018/19 LMP1 programmes for the WEC the hot ticket paddock item is to find out whether there are any other short-term takers amongst the current FIA WEC crop.

Whilst there is undoubtedly interest from some, the short deadlines involved, the budget realities of an 18 month launch season and the programme congestion prior to the start of the ‘Super Season’ are counting against any sharp increase in numbers (though DSC does expect at least one more car to be confirmed in the coming weeks).

That will not though be coming from Jackie Chan DC Racing who appear to have concluded that the transition season will come a year too early for them to commit, so soon after their serious investment in new machinery for the WEC and Asian Le Mans Series with four new and upgraded cars across the two Series.

As for Rebellion Racing all is quiet, there is certainly interest there, but gain the deadlines look challenging. The announcements from others may prove to kick-start a potential effort that apparently is not in place at present. But do not count out either a return to LMP2 for the full season, or even potentially a switch after the 2018 calendar year, should the market have stabilised.

For now though, it’s all a guessing game over the intentions of the Swiss.

Asian Le Mans Series attendees

Cyrille Taesch Wahlen, managing director of the Asian Le Mans Series is at Shanghai today, travelling from Zhuhai after the opening round of the series for meetings with the ACO and some teams with common interests.

All three Jackie Chan DC Racing by Jota cars from Zhuhai were also in pit lane this afternoon after a photocall with their WEC sisters this morning on the start/finish straight and ahead of being shipped to Fuji for round 2 of the championship.

This weekend, on home soil in the WEC, Jackie Chan DC Racing is hosting a celebration in downtown Shanghai tonight to mark the team’s Le Mans class 1-2 (and double overall podium).

“Door wide open” for Alonso at Toyota

Toyota Gazoo Racing has explained to DSC that the “door is wide open” for McLaren F1 driver Fernando Alonso to compete at Le Mans with it in 2018, should the Japanese manufacturer continue racing in the WEC after this season.

Le Mans has long been a ‘bucket list’ item for Alonso, who is set to make his prototype debut next January racing with United Autosports in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona. It would therefore serve as an ideal warm up for a Le Mans bid, should the Spaniard aim to compete at La Sarthe in 2018.

The lucky beard lives!

Matt Griffin is back to a rather more normal ‘Kris Kristoffersen’ look this weekend, as Movember gets underway.

Last time the Clearwater Racing driver was seen in public at a race track in the ELMS finale, he was sporting a ‘Hulk Hogan’ front, modified from a full beard which he says he “needs to get pole these days.”

On three occasions this year, he’s scored Pole Position racing in GTE, and all three times, he’s had a full beard. Time will tell whether that strategy continues this weekend!