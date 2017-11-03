Conway, Toyota On Top Again In FP2

Toyota Gazoo Racing topped the times in the second free practice of the weekend at Shanghai, Mike Conway again going fastest in the #7 TS050, with a 1:44.741, six tenths off his best time from FP1.

This time round it was a Toyota 1-2, with Anthony Davidson putting the No. 8 second, after 1:45.131. The best of the Porsches therefore had to settle for third, Brendon Hartley fastest of the six drivers, setting a 1:45.269 in the #2.

In LMP2, the #13 Vaillante Rebellion ORECA topped the times, though this time it was Nelson Piquet Jnr rather than Mathias Beche setting the car’s best lap. The Brazilian’s quickest tour was a 1:50.556, ahead of Thomas Laurent who set a 1:50.884 to put the #38 Jackie Chan DC ORECA second an hour into the session.

Completing the top three in the class was the sister #31 Rebellion, Julien Canal the quick man there.

GTE Pro saw a change in fortunes for AF Corse. While its two Ferraris could only muster seventh and eighth in the times during FP1, James Calado put the #51 488 GTE top in FP2. The Britain’s best time was a 2:01.913 – the fastest lap of the day in GTE, and the only tour of anyone 2:01s.

Behind, the #91 Porsche ended up second, six tenths off, with the FP1-topping #66 Chip Ganassi Ford third after Olivier Pla’s 2:02.539.

Aston Martin ended FP1 second and fourth, though in the second session, the marque struggled to find the same pace, its two Pro cars sixth and seventh in Pro, and slower than the GTE Am sister Aston Martin Vantage.

The #98 Aston Martin, ended up seventh overall in GTE, and second in GTE Am, the Dempsey Proton Porsche finishing the day with a 2:03.353 from Matteo Cairoli.

