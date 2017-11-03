SRO Cancels Sepang 12 Hours

SRO Motorsports Group has elected to cancel this year’s Motul Sepang 12 Hours, which was due to take place on December 7-10, acting as the fourth and final round of the 2017 Intercontinental GT Challenge.

The reason for the event being cancelled is due to a lack of entries. SRO was aiming to attract at least 20, which it hasn’t achieved, citing low attendance as the key reason for the decision, the crowd numbers making it “increasingly difficult for manufacturers and leading international teams to justify the expense.”

“It’s been a very difficult decision,” explained Motul Sepang 12 Hours General Manager Benjamin Franassovici. “Obviously we never want to cancel an event, and SRO certainly doesn’t make a habit of it, but we feel this is the only realistic option available to us less than six weeks before the race is due to take place. SRO rightly considers an endurance event featuring less than 18 cars unviable.

“It’s also important to retain the Sepang 12 Hours’ spectacle, and – given the present situation – I don’t think that would have been possible in 2017.

“Cancelling suitably ahead of time is therefore considered a more responsible option than staging a high-profile endurance race below capacity.”

With Sepang no longer taking place, both the Intercontinental GT Challenge Drivers’ and Manufacturers’ titles were decided by the results of this year’s three previous rounds: the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour, Total 24 Hours of Spa, and Mazda Raceway California 8 Hours.

Audi are therefore Manufacturers’ champions for the second time, while Markus Winkelhock – who also represents the German marque – claimed the Drivers’ title.