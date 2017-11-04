Lotterer: “I’m Open To Racing In LMP1 Privateer”

Following the conclusion of the 2017 FIA WEC season and the Porsche LMP1 programme, Andre Lotterer along with his teammates are set to stay contracted to the German brand, and while that may present opportunities in sportscar racing, it’s unlikely that WEC seats are available.

Because of this, Lotterer told DSC that he is open to pursuing a drive with a privateer LMP1 team, to give him a shot at a fifth Le Mans win in the coming years.

“We’re all staying under contract, which is nice of them,” he explained. “Obviously, I wanted the LMP1 story to continue, it’s tough to experience this two years in a row. But at least we’ll still be involved.

“It won’t be for a big programme though, GT is the only thing that will be available. Let’s see which races and endurance races, we need to schedule that now. Who knows what else they might do?

“We’d have to have a talk about GTE after this WEC season has finished. Porsche has its GTE drivers, and I’d imagine that it’s their world. But they might be able to fit us in in some cool races, let’s see?”

Lotterer, who recently signed with TECHEETAH to race in Formula E, explained that Porsche have been relaxed with him racing outside the Porsche family, leaving the door open for a potential Le Mans/WEC drive with another team. And competing at Le Mans in particular, he says, is something he wants to continue doing in the future.

“Porsche has been pretty relaxed about us driving elsewhere, as I’ve got a drive with TECHEETAH, and if there’s a chance at Le Mans in a good car they’ll be letting us do that too.

“Privateer is becoming 90 percent the only chance to run at Le Mans in the fastest cars. Toyota may stay, but they’re the only LMP1 factory team, and they would probably keep the same line up if they did come back. But let’s see what LMP1 teams come, and how the performance is.

“But I’m open to racing in LMP1 privateer, winning Le Mans again is still a big dream for me. It doesn’t matter if you’re in a works car or not, because if you win Le Mans, you win Le Mans.

“With WEC, I want to do well in Formula E, but it looks like it will be possible to do both. It’s too early to say now though, (if I’d want to drive in WEC), as we need to see who is onboard.

“I just want to win Le Mans.”