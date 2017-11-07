Cetilar Villorba Corse tests Cipriani & Nasr at Le Castellet

Cetilar Villorba Corse are moving in on a potential expansion to a two car LMP2 effort for the 2018 European Le Mans Series with a test tomorrow at Le Castellet for two new faces for the team. Giuseppe Cipriani and Felipe Nasr will drive the team’s 2017 Dallara Gibson , campaigned through the season by the all-Italian line-up of Roberto Lacorte, Giorgio Sernagiotto and Andrea Belicchi.

52 year old Cipriani has spent the 2017 season in the Formula V8 3.5 Series, support in the WEC with the reborn Il Barone Rampante team, a team initially established by him in F3000 in the early 1990s.

Ex Sauber F1 driver and Formula BMW and British F3 Champion Nasr is already set for a season in sportscars with a full season drive for Action Express in their Cadillac DPi, replacing Brazilian countryman Christian Fittipaldi in the Mustang Sampling backed car with Joao Barbosa.

The Paul Ricard test is part of an intense winter programme in which the Italian team led by Raimondo Amadio will keep developing the Dallara and will determine whether or not they will line up a second car in 2018.

Team Principal Raymond Amadio:

“It will be very interesting to work with Giuseppe Cipriani again. We already collaborated together during his GT experience with Ferrari in 2015, where we noticed his competitive spirit and his will to improve his own performances. On the contrary, we will work with Felipe Nasr for the first time. We are honoured to have such a talented driver in the team with an important experience in F1 as well as big success in other categories”.