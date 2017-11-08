Lago Lamborghini Set For 2018 Bathurst 12 Hour

Roger Lago’s Pro/Am class JBS Racing Lamborghini Gallardo R-EX is set to return to the Bathurst 12 Hour in 2016, after its sixth place overall finish in this year’s edition of the Australian endurance race.

Driving alongside Queenslander Lago will be regular co-driver Steve Owen, Supercars regular Chaz Mostert and David Russell.

“We do a good job every year,” Lago said.

“We missed out on the top spot in ‘Am’ this year. Dave got caught up with Matty at the end of the race and it cost us. Matt was very apologetic after the race and we accepted that – there is no malice there. But Dave wasn’t at fault and it could have been better.

“So hopefully we can do better in ‘Am’ next year. We’ve been runner-up a few times so it would be nice to finish on top.

“Outright is out of the question as I’m an ‘Am’ driver but we should have a good shot in class, as normal.”

Lago said the combination of he and long-time co-drivers Russell and Owen worked well each year. 2018 will mark JBS Racing’s seventh 12-hour campaign, with Russell having been in the car for five of the last six years. Owen first joined the pair in 2015 and has been a mainstay ever since.

“Steve is great and every time he leaves the garage you know the car is going to come back with all four corners. He’s a safe pair of hands,” he said.

“It’s why we put him in for the start of the race every year. He starts, Dave finishes. It’s a good team and it works.”

The 2018 Bathurst 12 Hour is set to run from February 2-4 at Mount Panorama.