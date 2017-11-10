2018 LMP3 Cup Calendar Announced

The Henderson Insurance Brokers LMP3 Cup Championship returns for a second full season of racing in 2018, after Ecurie Ecosse with Nielsen Racing duo Alasdair McCaig and Colin Noble were crowned champions in the inaugural year.

The championship gets underway once again at Donington Park in April, then heads into the forests of Kent for two races on the famous Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit. Two weeks later the cars will return to the Ardennes for split-grid races with the GT Cup championship at the legendary Spa Francorchamps.

Snetterton hosts the mid-summer event to launch the second half of the season, with the second weekend at Donington in September on the Grand Prix configuration. The series closes at Silverstone in October, on the Grand Prix circuit, where new champions will be crowned.

Entries for the 2018 season will open soon.

Provisional 2018 schedule:

21/22 April – Rounds 1 & 2 – Donington Park National

19/20 May – Rounds 3 & 4 – Brands Hatch GP

1/2/3 June – Rounds 5 & 6 – Spa Francorchamps

30 June/1 July – Rounds 7 & 8 – Snetterton 300

8/9 September – Rounds 9 & 10 – Donington Park GP

13/14 October – Rounds 11 & 12 – Silverstone GP