Ginetta Take Delivery of First Mechachrome LMP1 Engine

Ginetta have taken delivery of the first Mechachrome turbo V6 engine, bound for the development Ginetta LMP1 chassis as construction gathers pace ahead of the car’s first running planned later this month.

The car will be unveiled publicly at the Autosport International Exhibition at the UK National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham next January, ahead of it’s competition debut in the 2018/19 FIA WEC.

TRS Racing/ Manor have confirmed their entry with an initial single car effort, though DSC understands that if early testing and development go well a second Ginetta is highly likely.

The Mechachrome engine is a direct injection development of the motor built for GP2, reworked specifically for endurance racing. The Ginetta LMP1 though is now capable of accommodating other turbocharged and normally aspirated engine offerings.

Ginetta are also working with a second planned customer with plans to field a multi car entry for the full season.