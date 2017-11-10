GT Cup 2018 Calendar Revealed

Bute Motorsport’s UK-based GT Cup series is set to return in 2018 with 22 rounds over eight weekends taking in some of the UK’s most iconic race venues, with a trip Spa Francorchamps as an away trip.

The championship gets underway at the traditional Donington Park date in April, before heading to the sweeps and dips of the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit one month later. In early June the series returns to Spa Francorchamps once again, with two split-grid races with the Henderson Insurance Brokers LMP3 Cup Championship.

Snetterton hosts the first of two visits at the end of that month, and the annual stand-alone one-day meeting at Oulton Park is a couple of weeks later. The return trip to Snetterton comes in August, with the second weekend at Donington in September utilising the longer configuration. The season closes at Silverstone in October, on the full Grand Prix circuit, where six more champions will be crowned.

The entree period for the 2018 season is set to open soon.

Provisional 2018 schedule:

21/22 April – Rounds 1, 2 & 3 – Donington Park National

19/20 May – Rounds 4, 5 & 6 – Brands Hatch GP

1/2/3 June – Rounds 7 & 8 – Spa Francorchamps

30 June/1 July – Rounds 9, 10 & 11 – Snetterton 300

14 July – Rounds 12 & 13 – Oulton Park

11/12 August – Rounds 14, 15 & 16 – Snetterton 300

8/9 September – Rounds 17, 18 & 19 – Donington Park GP

13/14 October – Rounds 20, 21 & 22 – Silverstone GP