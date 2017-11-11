NISMO Takes Record-Setting Pole Position At Motegi

The #23 Motul Autech NISMO GT-R of Tsugio Matsuda and Ronnie Quintarelli secured pole position on Saturday for the Motegi GT Grand Final, the eighth and final round of the 2017 Autobacs Super GT Series, with a record lap in Q2 from the four-time GT500 champion Quintarelli.

One of the big stories going into this weekend’s 53-lap season finale at Motegi would be how the two GT-Rs on Michelin tyres would handle the colder weather after a dismal effort in similar conditions last year. Those concerns were quelled when the #46 S Road Craftsports GT-R of Katsumasa Chiyo went fastest in Q1, ahead of the #23 Motul GT-R, driven by Matsuda.

Then in Q2, it was Quintarelli’s turn to go for the top spot on the grid for tomorrow’s race – and he did exactly that, setting the fastest lap time ever recorded by a GT500 car at Twin Ring Motegi – a 1:36.316, one-tenth faster than the previous record, and nearly a full second faster than the second-placed #6 Wako’s 4CR Lexus LC500 of Kazuya Oshima & Andrea Caldarelli.

It is Quintarelli’s ninth career GT500 pole position, leading all foreign drivers, and the first P1 start for NISMO since the 2015 Suzuka 1000km. Most importantly, this pole position gives the NISMO crew one bonus point in the championship, now putting them seven points out of the lead in the tables – making it possible for them to win the championship tomorrow with at least a fourth-place finish.

Oshima’s Q2 lap was good enough to get the Wako’s 4CR LC500 on the front row, ahead of the championship-leading #37 KeePer TOM’s LC500 (Ryo Hirakawa/Nick Cassidy), which qualified third in the hands of points leader Hirakawa. Satoshi Motoyama followed up his co-driver’s efforts in the S Road GT-R with a fourth-place qualifying effort.

Longshot title contender James Rossiter qualified seventh in the #36 au TOM’s LC500 (with Kazuki Nakajima), behind the #24 Forum Engineering Advan GT-R (Daiki Sasaki/João Paulo de Oliveira) and the #100 Raybrig Honda NSX-GT (Naoki Yamamoto/Takuya Izawa) in fifth and sixth respectively. Yamamoto held on by just 0.017 seconds to advance out of Q1, ahead of Hiroaki Ishiura in the #38 ZENT Cerumo LC500 (with Yuji Tachikawa), the only one of the five championship contenders not to advance out of Q1.

In the GT300 class, there’s been no team better than championship leaders Goodsmile Racing with Team Ukyo.

After setting the fastest GT300 time in Saturday morning practice, the #4 Goodsmile Hatsune Miku Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Nobuteru Taniguchi & Tatsuya Kataoka continued to assert their dominance on the 4.8 kilometer road course in qualifying. Taniguchi took the reins in Q1, and topped the busy first session by half a second. Then, when it came time to battle for pole position, Kataoka put together a perfect lap of his own – a 1:46.076 – to break the previous course record by seven-tenths of a second – and, take GSR’s second pole of 2017.

With the bonus point in hand from qualifying, Taniguchi and Kataoka can now clinch the championship just by finishing on the podium in tomorrow’s race.

The #55 ARTA BMW M6 GT3 (Shinichi Takagi/Sean Walkinshaw) will start on the outside of the front row, needing a win and some misfortune from their championship rivals to have a shot at the title. The second row has the third-placed car in the championship tables, the #65 LEON Cvstos AMG (Haruki Kurosawa/Naoya Gamou), next to the outgoing champions, the #25 VivaC Toyota 86 MC (Takamitsu Matsui/Kenta Yamashita).

Winners from pole at the most recent race at Buriram, the #51 JMS P.MU LMcorsa Lexus RC F GT3 (Yuichi Nakayama/Sho Tsuboi) struggled to maximize their pace in qualifying. Tsuboi just managed to get the car out of Q1 in tenth, and Nakayama could only place as high as eighth in Q2 – putting the nearest challengers to GSR’s GT300 title bid back on the fourth row.

A clutch failure before the start of qualifying meant that the #21 Hitotsuyama Audi R8 LMS (Richard Lyons/Masataka Yanagida) will start from the very back of the 30-car GT300 grid.

QUALIFYING TIMES >>>

Images courtesy of the GT Association