Catch Up With The Weekend’s Endurance Racing Action Here

Here’s a one stop shop for the endurance race action over the past weekend

24H COTA

The inaugural 24H COTA saw a strong field for Creventic’s first ever US race and some eye catching entries, the US debut of the Mercedes AMG GT4, and John Hindhaugh’s debut podium in an international motor race!

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Super GT Motegi

The season finale saw TOMS Toyota take the crown after a battle royal to the flag with the race leading Nissan GT-R

6H Roma – Vallelunga

Finally this week there was the 6h di Roma – a shadow of its former self here’s how it all panned out – Commentary in Italian