BMW Launches M6 GT3 Evo Pack For Customer Sales

The Evo package for the BMW M6 GT3, already race proven in the VLN, has now been launched for customer sales.

It includes improvements to the suspension, drivetrain, brakes and aerodynamics among other things offering improved driveability and greater reliability.

“We are pleased to be able to offer our customer teams the announced Evo package for the BMW M6 GT3 with immediate effect. This will allow them to prepare their cars perfectly for the 2018 season,” said BMW Motorsport Director Jens Marquardt. “Our engineers have optimised numerous areas of the BMW M6 GT3. They have ensured that the BMW M6 GT3 will be even easier to drive in the future, particularly for amateur/gentleman drivers. In our opinion, this driveability, together with performance and durability, is the greatest asset for a customer racing car. I am sure we will see many BMW M6 GT3s enjoying great success around the world with the Evo package next season.”

To improve driveability, the BMW M6 GT3 has primarily been optimised in four areas. The BMW Motorsport engineers modified the suspension, differential and brake system, and also made aerodynamic adjustments.

The Evo package is available in two variants, priced at 24,900 and 31,900 Euros (plus VAT).